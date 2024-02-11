A leader in Asaib Ahl al-Haq: Draft law to expel foreign forces from Iraq

Shafaq News/ MP Hassan Salem, a leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, revealed the details of a draft law to expel foreign forces from Iraq, on Sunday.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Salem stated, “the law would require the withdrawal of all US forces from Iraq, regardless of their role, whether they are military, trainees, advisers, or otherwise.”

He also added that the US forces have only brought “death, violence, destruction, and infringement on Iraq's sovereignty.”

Salem also mentioned that the draft law was endorsed by the acting parliament speaker and has been forwarded to the legal, security, and defense committees for review, with the aim of introducing it for the initial reading in the upcoming sessions.

Furthermore, 120 members of parliament have signed a law calling for the expulsion of foreign forces from Iraq and have requested an extraordinary session to pass the legislation.

It is noteworthy that during its fourth session on January 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution to remove foreign forces from the country, following the US's assassination of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in an airstrike near Baghdad airport.

Salem clarified that the parliament's resolution from 2020 is still in effect and only requires enforcement.