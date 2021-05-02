A leader Kata'ib Hezbollah calls for replicating Jurf al-Sakhr scenario in other security Hotspots

Shafaq News/ The Security official of Kata'ib Hezbollah, Abu Ali al-Askari, said on Sunday that the talks held between the leader of al-Azm alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, about Jurf Al-Sakhr (aka Jurf al-Nasr) complicated the situation, calling for replicating the scenario of "Jurf al-Nasr" in other security Hotspots in Baghdad.

Al-Askari said in a blog on his Telegram account, "Despite the huge security threats and challenges facing the Iraqi forces in charge of Jurf al-Nasr sector, we invited the honorable [people] to visit the sector and observe its security situation to assure Fallujah and al-Ameriya citizens."

Al-Askari said, "what was proposed during al-Khanjar and Zarif meetings confused the matters. It complicated the talks about the situation at the outskirts of the sector."

The Security official of Kata'ib Hezbollah said that "replicating the experience of Jurf al-Nasr can be the key of success in al-Tarmiyah (northern Baghdad) and al-Makhisa (Diyala)."

The leader of al-Azm alliances called on Zarif, during his last visit to Baghdad, to help addressing the issue of Jurf al-Sakhr to allow the residents' return to their homeland.

Local officials say that the residents are prohibited from returning to their homeland by order of Shiite factions in control of Jurf al-Sakhr after liberating it from ISIS grip.