A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Shafaq News / A large fire erupted on Saturday evening at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, which is a dedicated hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the civil defense teams brought the fire under control.

So far, one patient has died and 11 others have wounded some of them seriously.

Videos circulated on media showed the civil defense teams working to extinguish the fire and heavy smoke pouring comes out the hospital’s windows, amid panic among the patients and their families.

Initial information indicates that oxygen bottles are the cause of the explosion the hospital.