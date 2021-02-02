Report

A landmine from ISIS remnants killed a child and injured another

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-02T12:56:27+0000
A landmine from ISIS remnants killed a child and injured another

Shafaq News/ A local official in al-Anbar, western Iraq, stated that a landmine from ISIS remnants exploded earlier today, Tuesday, killing a child and injuring another. 

 The Deputy Commissioner of Haditha district, west of al-Anbar, Mabrouk al-Joghaifi, told Shafaq News agency, "a mine of the terrorist organization ISIS exploded in a village of Barwana district, west of Haditha, killing a ten-year-old child and seriously wounding another."

 Al-Joghaifi added, "Many areas are still suffering from war remnants and have not been cleared yet, despite the requests submitted to the local and central governments."

