A judicial decision detains Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, Khanaqin director says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T08:59:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Khanaqin Police Director, Brigadier Diyar Shawkat, revealed details about the arrest of Shafaq News Agency and Al-Baghdadiya Channel correspondents in a special polling station in Khanaqin city.

Shawkat told Shafaq News Agency, our correspondent Abbas Al-Arkawazi, is detained until the 12th of this month due to a complaint from the Public Prosecution Office, submitted by the higher security authorities in Baghdad, on charges of "defaming an official, based on Article 226 of the Iraqi Penal Code."

"The decision to arrest is judicial, and the highest authority in Iraq issued it, and the security services are an executive body," he added.

In addition, activists, media professionals, and local officials launched extensive campaigns on social media demanding the release of al-Arkwazi," to preserve the principles of freedom of opinion and expression and the fourth authority's national and professional role."

It is noteworthy that Al-Arkawazi, during his coverage of the special voting in a polling station in Khanaqin, criticized the voting mechanisms and demanded that the media be given a clear and transparent role in covering the voting operations in front of the citizen in support of the electoral process and its integrity.

