Shafaq News / A security source said on Friday a joint force carried out a military operation in Zour Al Dawood Island, south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a joint force of the Iraqi army, Mosul police and the Popular Mobilization Forces, launched at dawn today a military operation to remove ISIS militants from the Zour al-Dawood Island in Qayyarah district."

"The Force has so far found two ISIS hostiles and some equipment.”