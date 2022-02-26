A joint force carries out military operation in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a joint force launched military operations to specify the source of mortar shells that targeted the south of Saladin. The Incident is the first security "violation" in years. "Joint security forces from the police, the army, and the Popular Mobilization Forces carried out operations, searching for mortar shells that fell, today, on residential homes in the Khazraj area between Dujail and Yathrib districts, south of Saladin.” He confirmed that "the attack resulted in only material damage to the citizens' houses.”

