A joint force arrests an ISIS leader in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Security Media Cell announced the arrest of a prominent ISIS leader in the Al-Anbar Governorate on Thursday.

In a statement, the Cell said that a joint operation between the intelligence and counter-terrorism forces resulted in the arrest of an ISIS leader in Fallujah, Al-Anbar."

According to the statement, the terrorist "is an important target of the Military Intelligence Directorate, as he holds the position of the so-called general coordinator between the so-called Kirkuk and Al-Anbar Wilayat."