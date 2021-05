Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate announced on Tuesday that a terrorist was arrested in Al-Anbar Governorate.

"Based on intelligence, a terrorist was arrested in an ambush at the entrance to the Karma district, east of Al-Anbar." the Directorate said in a statement

In a separate statement, the Directorate said, "Two drug traffickers have been arrested in the Akba in Ramadi district, Al-Anbar’s center.