A joint Iraqi force thwart a terrorist attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a joint force of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and National Security forces foiled an ISIS attempt to target the Yathrib district of the Saladin governorate.

A PMF statement explained that the joint force seized two explosive belts the terrorists attempted to use against people in the Shehabi area, south of Samarra.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.