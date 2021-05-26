A huge split in the State of Law coalition

Shafaq News/ More than one-third of the State of Law coalition has reportedly quit the parliamentary bloc led by the former Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency, "10 out of 25 MPs have decided to defect from the State of Law coalition."

"These MPs established different electoral blocs according to the multiple electoral districts to run for the upcoming parliamentary elections."

The State of Law Coalition, also known as Rule of Law Coalition, is an Iraqi political coalition formed for the 2009 Iraqi governorate elections by the Former Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki.

The Parliamentary bloc, consisting of 25 MPs, was a part of the Iraqi National Coalition that included all the Shiite forces.