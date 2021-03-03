A huge security force arrives in Dhi Qar ahead of Pope's visit

Shafaq News/ A large security force is deployed in Dhi Qar today, Wednesday, to secure Pope Francis's visit to the governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "a 300 troops force from the Presidential regiment arrived in Dhi Qar to secure the field in preparation for the Pope's visit," indicating, "this force is specialized in such important missions."

Reports said that Pope has insisted that his historic trip to Iraq, which is due to take place this week, will go ahead despite the attack on US forces in the country today.

The 84-year-old pontiff said he cannot disappoint people 'who have suffered so much by calling off the visit, the first-ever by a pope to Iraq, at the last minute.

Pope Francis is due to land in Iraq on Friday for a three-day visit designed to encourage the country's Christian faithful after years of often violent repression by Islamic extremists, including ISIS.

The visit will feature a meeting between Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in an effort to broaden the Vatican's outreach to Islam.