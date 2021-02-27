Shafaq News / the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered on Saturday to form a "higher" committee to investigate the bloody clashes in Nasiriya, which left dozens of dead and injured.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement “Al-Kadhimi had ordered the formation of a higher committee, headed by Lieutenant General Bassem Al-Ta’i which includes senior officers of the Ministries of Defense, Interior and National Security to investigate the events of the city of Nasiriya..”

It added that "the committee’s members arrived this evening in Dhi Qar Governorate and began their work."

Nasiriya demonstrations prompted the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to replace the governor of Dhi Qar, Nazem Al-Waeli, with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, who was rejected by the demonstrators.

For his part, the deputy of Dhi Qar, Asaad Yassin Al-Morshidi, said on Saturday that the "military governor" Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi will not succeed as the new governor of Dhi Qar.

Al-Morshidi said to Shafaq News Agency Al-Kadhimi's appointment of Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi took place under political pressure and “we do not count on his success.”

He added that the Prime minister should choose a new governor acceptable by all parties in Dhi Qar.

Al-Morshidi said, "The military ruler (Al-Asadi) does not have professional, administrative or service solutions to save Dhi Qar from its problems,” adding Dhi Qar is a governorate rich in oil but its “sons suffer hunger, poverty and unemployment due to the corrupt local administrations."