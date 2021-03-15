A high-ranking security delegation arrived in Sinjar after the Turkish escalation

Shafaq News / A high-ranking security delegation headed by the Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji arrived on Monday in Sinjar district after the recent tension since turkey hinted to a possible military operation on sites belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Sinjar is an important location for Turkey, as it is located near the Iraqi border with Syria. Ankara considers Sinjar a link among the PKK areas in northern Syria and with the Qandil Mountains on the border between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey.

In addition, Ankara considers PKK’ deployment in Sinjar could turn the district into a "second Qandil" area, from which the PKK launched its military attacks against Turkey.

Ankara also says that the PKK is expanding its presence in Sinjar despite Baghdad and Erbil’s agreement to expel all illegal armed groups from the district including the Kurdistan Workers Party.

The Turkish threat to invade Sinjar prompted factions affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces and close to Iran to announce a political and military escalation. When the head of the Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri called on the Iraqi government to “take all necessary measures to deter any aggression on Iraqi lands, the Iraqi armed forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces,” PMF factions stationed near Sinjar.