A high-ranking delegation arrived in Miqdadiyah district

Shafaq News/ A high-ranking security, military, and governmental delegation arrived this morning, Thursday, in Miqdadiyah district in Diyala governorate, which witnessed a terrorist attack yesterday evening.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the delegation headed by National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji includes the Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi, Army Chief of Staff Abdul Amir Yarallah, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, in addition to the Minister of Immigration Evan Faeq.

The Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, and the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, visited the site of the terrorist crime in the Al-Rashad village of Al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Diyala.

It is worth noting that the security delegation that visited Diyala yesterday faced angry public reactions that criticized the security "weakness and the failure of measures and planned to protect and secure villages and countryside."

Yesterday, the bloody violent attack in Miqdadiyah displaced about 170 families from the villages of the district northeast of Diyala.

One of the sources told Shafaq News Agency, "The displaced families living in Al-Aqsa Mosque area in the Katoun Al-Rahma neighborhood, west of Baqubah fled for fear of massacres and new bloody attacks in their villages.

On Tuesday, shooters from the ISIS group attacked a village northeast of Baghdad, killing at least 11 civilians and wounding others.

The officials said the attack occurred in the predominantly Shiite village of al-Rashad northeast of Baqubah in Diyala.