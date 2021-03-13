A high-ranking ISIS leader arrested in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / Al-Anbar operations command arrested on Saturday a prominent ISIS leader.

A source of the Command said to Shafaq News Agency a prominent ISIS leader was arrested in an ambush in the desert areas of the Rutba district.”

The source added that "the arrested terrorist is a high-ranking leader in Al-Anbar Governorate, and he is involved in killing security forces and citizens."

Meanwhile, another security source said “An explosive device blew up at the entrance to the village of Muhanna in Qayyarah district, south of Mosul which wounded two civilians."