Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A high-ranking ISIS leader arrested in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-13T17:46:13+0000
A high-ranking ISIS leader arrested in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / Al-Anbar operations command arrested on Saturday a prominent ISIS leader.

A source of the Command said to Shafaq News Agency a prominent ISIS leader was arrested in an ambush in the desert areas of the Rutba district.”

The source added that "the arrested terrorist is a high-ranking leader in Al-Anbar Governorate, and he is involved in killing security forces and citizens."

Meanwhile, another security source said “An explosive device blew up at the entrance to the village of Muhanna in Qayyarah district, south of Mosul which wounded two civilians."

related

Three terrorists arrested in two separate operations in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-24 12:39:54
Three terrorists arrested in two separate operations in al-Anbar

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack east of Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-27 09:14:03
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack east of Al-Anbar

An ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-12 12:35:21
An ISIS terrorist arrested in al-Anbar

The Iraqi army launches a campaign to clear western al-Anbar from ISIS

Date: 2021-02-07 12:36:42
The Iraqi army launches a campaign to clear western al-Anbar from ISIS

Two terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-11 19:41:29
Two terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Iraqi authorities arrest the Commander of the Assassination Squad of ISIS in al-Anbar

Date: 2020-10-12 12:10:24
Iraqi authorities arrest the Commander of the Assassination Squad of ISIS in al-Anbar

The head of the National Security Agency meets officials and dignitaries of Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-14 09:53:38
The head of the National Security Agency meets officials and dignitaries of Al-Anbar

Unknown gunmen kidnap a policemen and set fire to his house

Date: 2020-11-18 19:13:17
Unknown gunmen kidnap a policemen and set fire to his house