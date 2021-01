Shafaq News / An informed source told Shafaq News agency that a senior Gulf official will arrive in Iraq tomorrow, Monday, on an official visit.

The source said, "The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow, Monday, on an official visit."

He added that Al-Hajraf's visit to Baghdad revolves around major political, economic, and security issues, as well as COVID-19 pandemic