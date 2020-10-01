A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Shafaq News / The Iraqi security authorities held a meeting to discuss the special decision regarding airports security.

The Border Crossing Authority's media department said in a statement, "the meeting followed up the measures taken to activate the recommendations of the Supreme Committee for Airport Security, according to the special decision 16, approved by the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Those recommendations include evacuating the airport of offices that does not have a description, prohibiting people and vehicles from entering airports without a job status and official approvals, and imposing the rule of law and state prestige without prejudice to the airport campus".

Earlier on Thursday, Al-Kadhimi issued a directive to close the National Security and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi offices at airports.



