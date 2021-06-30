A high-level security delegation arrives in Kirkuk today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-30T06:41:39+0000
Shafaq News/ A high-level security delegation arrived in Kirkuk Governorate today morning.
The delegation includes National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, Deputy Joint Operations Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shamri, and National Security Agency Undersecretary Hamid Al-Shatri.
The visit aims to follow up on the security situation in the governorate, the adopted military measures, and the role of the security services in maintaining security and protecting infrastructure, oil facilities, power transmission stations and towers, according to a statement issued by the National Security Advisory.
The statement noted that the delegation will hold a meeting with the local government in Kirkuk to discuss several issues.