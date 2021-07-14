A high-level meeting discusses the latest updates of Imam al-Hussein hospital's fire investigations

Shafaq News/ The Parliament's Presidium held today a meeting that is still ongoing in the Constitutional Hall to discuss the Imam Hussein Hospital fire in Dhi Qar.

MP of Sairoon Jamal Fakher told Shafaq News Agency, "During the meeting, the investigative committee was hosted, headed by the Minister of Planning, and provided a detailed explanation of the fire incident of Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate."

He added, "Today, an order was issued by my office to initiate the investigation committee into the incident, and will review the results of the forensic evidence of the incident."

On July 12, a massive fire broke out Imam Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate, killing dozens of patients.