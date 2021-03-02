Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T08:20:50+0000
A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government, headed by Minister Kamal Muslim, is scheduled to visit Baghdad today.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the region, the visit aims to discuss important issues between the region's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and enhance relations between the two sides.

The statement added that the discussions between the two sides will be devoted to coordination concerning financial dues, companies' work, granting them licenses, and finding appropriate solutions to the problems facing the owners of factories in the region.

The two Ministries agreed to form a joint committee responsible for protecting and marketing local products and expediting granting industrial establishment licenses.

related

Demonstrators in front of the French embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-17 15:27:57
Demonstrators in front of the French embassy in Baghdad

Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-19 12:40:51
Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad, Reuters

Date: 2019-11-07 13:19:31
Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad, Reuters

An Iraqi soldier killed in clashes with "terrorist groups" near Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-04 19:49:16
An Iraqi soldier killed in clashes with "terrorist groups" near Baghdad

A religious reference calls to join the demonstrators in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 08:48:12
A religious reference calls to join the demonstrators in central Baghdad

An explosion targets a military vehicle north of Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-14 17:59:01
An explosion targets a military vehicle north of Baghdad

ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Date: 2021-01-22 05:38:50
ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

40 killed and wounded by security using bombs against protesters in Baghdad, Reuters

Date: 2019-11-21 10:46:45
40 killed and wounded by security using bombs against protesters in Baghdad, Reuters