A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Shafaq News / A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government, headed by Minister Kamal Muslim, is scheduled to visit Baghdad today.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the region, the visit aims to discuss important issues between the region's Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and enhance relations between the two sides.

The statement added that the discussions between the two sides will be devoted to coordination concerning financial dues, companies' work, granting them licenses, and finding appropriate solutions to the problems facing the owners of factories in the region.

The two Ministries agreed to form a joint committee responsible for protecting and marketing local products and expediting granting industrial establishment licenses.