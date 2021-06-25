Report

A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in central Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces fanned out in central Baghdad on Friday, ahead of the tripartite summit.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Counter-Terrorism Service, SWAT and the Federal Police deployed in the vicinity of the heavily-fortified Green Zone including the Karrada, Abu Nawas, Jadiriya and Karrada Mariam areas."

The source said "the deployment is to secure the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah of Jordan to Baghdad."

According to the source, "A tripartite summit will be held next Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss joint relations, energy, trade and investment topics, and other issues of common interests."

The summit was postponed twice as a result of security tensions in Jordan in April, and a train collision in Egypt on March 26.

The upcoming summit is the second; The first summit was held last August in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

