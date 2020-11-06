A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces fanned out in central Baghdad on Friday, to prevent any gathering of demonstrators against the Government. An official security source told Shafaq News

Earlier, social media mobilized to protest against the Government for the delay in paying salaries, and the failure of implementing its reform program.

Mass protests began at Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Oct 2019 as demonstrators demanded jobs and services, and have swelled in the capital and southern cities with calls for an overhaul of the sectarian political system.