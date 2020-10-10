A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A heavy deployment of Iraqi security forces fanned out in central Baghdad on Saturday to block the road in front of armed factions intending to storm Western satellite channels.

"Riot police is deployed in Abu Nuwas Street in Baghdad to protect Al-Hurra, France24 channels against possible attacks from army factions."

Pro- Iranian faction in Iraq "Raba Allah" had threatened to target the US-Al-Hurra channel after publishing what the faction considered it an "insult" to Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi (Abu Fadak), the leader of the Popular Mobilization Unit.

It’s noteworthy that in the past weeks, US-Coalition forces and interests, especially those of the USA have been targeting frequently to almost daily.

Reports showed that Washington may close its embassy in Baghdad and impose sanctions on Iraq due to these attacks.