A hand grenade lodged in a house of an Iraqi MP

Shafaq News/ A hand grenade was thrown at the house of a house of a member of the Iraqi Parliament earlier, a security source revealed today, Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified persons lodged in a hand grenade to a house under construction in the southern al-Rashid sub-district with no casualties reported.

The source source continued that the attacked property belongs to the MP Muhammad al-Karbouli.

The source source added that security forces found four hand grenades in a bag in al-Jawader Street in al-Sadr city.

A force from Baghdad Falcon arrived in the site and removed the grenades.