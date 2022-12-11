A group of lawmakers forges a new coalition

Shafaq News/ A group of independent lawmakers forged a new coalition in a bid to keep tabs on the new government's performance and bolster the parliament's legislative work.

Independent lawmaker Nadhem al-Shalabi said in a press conference on Sunday that the new coalition, "Watan (Homeland)", brings together five legislators (himself, Sajjad Salim, Yaser Iskandar Wattout, Haidar Tariq al-Shamkhi, and Osama al-Badri).

According to al-Shalabi, the coalition will be headed by Yaser Iskandar Wattout, with Haidar Tariq al-Shamkhi as a Secretary-General.

Watan, al-Shalabi said, aims to "boost the mechanisms of monitoring government performance in order to combat rampant corruption, enhance basic services, develop important state sectors such as education, agriculture, industry, health, and investment, strengthen the role of security forces, and prop up the legislative role of the parliament by pushing forward vital bills in line with the requirements of the people."

"The coalition will not take part in the government," he said in response to a question by shafaq News correspondent.