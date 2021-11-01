A group of independent MPs to announce a parliamentary bloc soon

Shafaq News/ A group of independent candidates who won seats in the October 10 election are holding talks to form a parliamentary bloc.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that talks are underway between more than ten MPs from Maysan, Wasit, Babel, and Najaf.

"The group will release a statement a few hours from now. It will explain the objectives and the principles of the new bloc," the source said, "the name of the bloc will be announced in the statement. It will has no head or leader. It will have a general Coordinator."

Independent candidates who secured seats in the upcoming parliamentary lineup contemplate forming a large bloc that exclusively encompasses MPs not affiliated with the status quo parties, newly elected MP Basem Khashan revealed on October 17.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Khashan said, "talks are underway to form a bloc from the Independent MPs and the movements emerging from the October revolution."

"The negotiations have begun already. The bloc will include more than 40 MPs," he said, "it will be away from the Sadrist or the State of Law blocs."

"This number of MPs will allow the bloc to summon any Minister and launch the oversight and legislative action without any pressure or compromise."