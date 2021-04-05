Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A “green” campaign in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-05T09:06:36+0000
A “green” campaign in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / Kokar Foundation for sustainable development and Volunteerism launched on Monday a campaign to plant ten thousand trees in Kirkuk Governorate.

Ismail Majid, director of the Foundation told Shafaq News Agency that the campaign aims to increase green space in the City, as People live today in Kirkuk with only 2 percent of green space.

He added that more than 50 volunteers will participate in the three-day campaign.

Kokar Foundation for sustainable development and Volunteerism is an independent and diverse social initiative. It founded in Kirkuk on 2016; it aims – according to its announcement- to promote peace and local communities' solutions both in Kirkuk and Kurdistan-Iraq.

related

ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-14 10:35:51
ISIS weakens between Kurdistan and the governorates of Saladin and Kirkuk

Badr denies any ties to "Kurdish Mobilization Forces"

Date: 2020-12-13 17:39:29
Badr denies any ties to "Kurdish Mobilization Forces"

ISIS incubators in Kirkuk, Contradictory statements

Date: 2021-01-29 09:16:19
ISIS incubators in Kirkuk, Contradictory statements

Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-27 10:42:01
Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

ISIS members are arrested in Kirkuk, Iraq’ intelligence

Date: 2021-02-11 07:42:36
ISIS members are arrested in Kirkuk, Iraq’ intelligence

The Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-09 07:13:44
The Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Kirkuk

NSA arrests four terrorists in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-21 12:50:02
NSA arrests four terrorists in Kirkuk

PUK reveals the features of the upcoming elections in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-16 12:00:27
PUK reveals the features of the upcoming elections in Kirkuk