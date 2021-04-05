A “green” campaign in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / Kokar Foundation for sustainable development and Volunteerism launched on Monday a campaign to plant ten thousand trees in Kirkuk Governorate.

Ismail Majid, director of the Foundation told Shafaq News Agency that the campaign aims to increase green space in the City, as People live today in Kirkuk with only 2 percent of green space.

He added that more than 50 volunteers will participate in the three-day campaign.

Kokar Foundation for sustainable development and Volunteerism is an independent and diverse social initiative. It founded in Kirkuk on 2016; it aims – according to its announcement- to promote peace and local communities' solutions both in Kirkuk and Kurdistan-Iraq.