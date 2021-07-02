A government source discloses the hidden circumstances of the Minister of Electricity resignation
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-07-02T14:03:39+0000
Shafaq News/ An official in the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed on Friday the circumstances of the resignation of Minister of Electricity Majid Hantoush and the "war of outages" that hampered the national power system recently.
The official source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency, "the reason for the Minister of Electricity resignation is his failure to secure a share for a big political bloc from a contract (deal) between an Emirati company and his ministry under the auspices of governmental and political parties."
"This alliance used his proxies in the Ministry and waged a war of frequent outages," he noted, "the power outage is an artificial reason to exert pressure and push toward its share of the Emirati deal."
He added, "the situation will worsen in the coming period, and the power outage may last for several days."
On Tuesday, Hantoush submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister's office. However, al-Kadhimi did not approve it yet.
The resignation came two days after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on his supporters to launch a campaign on social media to demand dismissing Hantoush.