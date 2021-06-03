A gas cylinder explodes in Kadhimiya, kills four people

Shafaq News/ A gas cylinder exploded on Thursday in the city of Kadhimiya, killing four people and injuring 20 others, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

A video from a surveillance camera showed the moment when the cylinder blew up in a crowded area.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that, "The cylinder, which was used by an a kiosk owner, exploded in front of a restaurant near in Bab Al-Murad in Kadhimiya, killing four people and wounding 20 others."

He noted that some people were crushed in the stampede; therefore, the death toll is on the rise.

The source indicated that a security force cordoned off the scene, and a forensic expert arrived to submit the final report.

For its part, the Security Media Cell said in a brief statement, "Unknown body exploded this Thursday evening near Bab Al-Murad in the Kadhimiya area of the capital, Baghdad… the specialized teams are present at the scene to determine its nature…the incident resulted in a number of victims."