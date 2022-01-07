A "friendly and frank" meeting between the Kurdish delegation and the Sadrist, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-07T16:07:21+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the joint Kurdish delegation stressed, after meeting with the Sadrist Movement, that the election entitlements will be the "judge" for deciding the fate of Iraq. The head of the delegation and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, said in a joint press conference with the leader of the Sadrist, Nassar al-Rubaie, that the meeting was "friendly and frank." "The dialogue with the Sadrist is constructive," he said. For his part, Al-Rubaie said that the meeting is a part of a long time understandings," affirming that "our positions are unified about the parliamentary session next Sunday and the formation of the new government." The first session is scheduled to occur next Sunday, January 9. The Secretary-General of the House of Representatives will deliver a speech to welcome the deputies. After that, the eldest deputy, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, will manage the session. First, the deputies will take the oath of office, and then the door will be open for candidacy for the positions of speaker of Parliament and his two deputies. The joint Kurdish delegation headed by Hoshyar Zebari arrived on Friday at the Sadrist Movement's political body headquarters. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the delegation, which includes members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), would meet with Shiite and Sunni political forces before Sunday's parliamentary session. The delegation will discuss several issues, including nominating candidates for the three presidencies and forming the next federal government. It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats. Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections. During this period, more frequent periodic meetings and encounters are held among all political parties to follow up many entitlements, including forming the new Iraqi government and choosing the prime minister, selecting the new Speaker of Parliament, and the president of Iraq. Despite all discussions with the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr insists on forming a national majority government with the participation of the winning blocs instead of a consensus government.

