A former officer in the Iraqi army is behind the coup attempt against Al-Abbas Division, Source says

Shafaq News/ A source from the Al-Abbas Combat Division in Karbala Governorate revealed today, Monday, new details about the "coup" attempt against the Division's leadership.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Division commander, Maitham Al-Zaidi, changes the leaders every few months according to the security system of the Division," noting that "Al-Zaidi decided during today's meeting to suspend two leaders from work."

The source indicated, "one of the two leaders is a former officer in the Iraqi army from Diyala, and senior leaders support the other within the Popular Mobilization Forces, whose leadership is not affiliated with the al-Abbas mobilization."

The source added, "This act was exploited by the enemies with a malicious scheme to overthrow and split the division," stressing that "senior leaders of two well-known armed factions in the Iraqi arena are supervising the task of destabilizing the Division."

Concerning the 30 billion dinars as allocations to the members of the Division, the source explained, "this is true, we won a lawsuit against the Ministry of Finance, but the Ministry did not give us the money yet."

Earlier, Al-Abbas Combat Division, a faction affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, described the attempt to split its ranks as "miserable."

In a statement, the Division said, "we have always adhered to the d legal frameworks in times of war and in the most difficult combat situations against the ISIS enemy, as well as times of peace, but unfortunately some people are trying to incite chaos."

it added, "What happened today falls within the framework of provoking chaos and lawlessness under false allegations and illusions of falsehood, and our officials were very wise in dealing with the miserable attempt to split us."

"The Division will take legal and military measures and under the supervision of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces (Mustafa Al-Kadhimi)." The Statement added.

This Statement comes after fighters of Al-Abbas's headquarters in Karbala demonstrated to demand the dismissal of Leader, Maitham al-Zaidi, accusing him of embezzlement of funds.

The spokesperson for the demonstrators, Abu Ali Al-Ashtar, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Division leadership received 30 billion Iraqi dinars as financial rights for the mujahideen in the long time ago. Al-Abbas Combat Division, who are about 3000 security personnel."

Al-Ashtar pointed out that "the sit-in in front of the Division's gate came to demand disbursing this money, as well as dismissing Maitham al-Zaidi, as he betrayed the Mujahideen's secretariat," he said.