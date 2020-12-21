A former director of Traffic and a General sentenced to prison for administrative violations

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces Court issued an imprisonment sentence against a former traffic director and a retired general for charges of administrative violations.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that the Internal Security Forces Court issued a two-month imprisonment sentence against the former Traffic Director, Major-General Zuhair Al-Khafaji, for violating his job duties and dispensing distinctive plates in contradiction to instructions, indicating that the ruling included dismissing him from the service for the duration of his sentence.

The court also sentenced the retired Major-General Majid Shenoun to a month and a half prison for offering plate numbers without prior instructions.