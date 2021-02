Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, assigns a former Minister of Defense as his military advisor, a source in the Federal government revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the former Minister of Defense, Arfan al-Hayali, was appointed as a Military advisor to the Prime Minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi."

Al-Hayali served as the Minister of Defense between 2014 and 2018 in Haidar al-Abadi's government.