A former Minister and a Senior government official sentenced to two-year imprisonment each

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi judiciary issued today, Sunday, a two-year prison sentence for a former minister and a government official.

A statement by the judiciary media department said, "the criminal court authorized to look into integrity cases in Al-Karkh issued a ruling against the former Minister of Municipalities and Works, Riyad Abdul-Hamza Abdul-Razzaq Al-Gharib and Hashem Abdul-Zahra Aziz, who was serving as a general manager in the same ministry. Each of them is sentenced to imprisonment for two years according to the provisions of Article 340 of the Penal Code."

The statement added that the two convicts were charged for violating the contracts of installing 17 asphalt plants valued at a 25million dollars in 2007.

The statement continued, "The court has given the right to the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities to refer to the civil courts to demand compensation for the damages caused by this breach."