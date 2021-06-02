A "firm and unified" stance to solve all outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil, officials say

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, and the political body of the Sadrist Movement stressed, on Wednesday, the need to solve all outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil with a "firm and unified" stance.

The KRG Presidency said in a statement the Kurdish delegation headed by Qubad Talabani, discussed with the head of the political body of the Sadrist Movement Nassar al-Rubaie, the bilateral relations and issues of common interests.

Both sides stressed that “Iraq's problems are the problems of the Region, and the problems of the Region are also part of Iraq's problems,…they must all be resolved with a firm and unified stance.”

According to the statement, Talabani praised the role of the Sadrist Movement in facilitating the approval of the 2021 General Budget Law.

For his part, Al-Rubaie appreciated the efforts of the Kurdish negotiating delegation in gathering perspectives of the Iraqi parties on resolving outstanding problems, noting that voting on the budget and approving it will be the base for resolving all other issues.

The Sadrist official expressed hope that an atmosphere of optimism would prevail between Erbil and Baghdad to relieve all the problems of Iraq.