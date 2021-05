Shafaq News / A security source in Najaf Governorate reported on Saturday that a fire broke out in a police station in the center of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a fire broke out in Al-Salam police station in the Al-Salam neighborhood in the city of Najaf which destroyed an office and burned all the lawsuits documents."

"The civil defense teams rushed to the scene and extinguish the fire." He added.