Shafaq News/ A fire broke out at Dhari al-Fayyadh hospital in al-Rashidiyah, north of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, in the evening today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire was caused by an oxygen tank that exploded during the filling process.

Hospital employees were able to bring the fire under control and extinguished it successfully, and no human casualties were reported, according to the source.