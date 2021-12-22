A few hours after al-Sadr's visit, a series of dismissals in Najaf Municipality

Shafaq News/ The municipality of Najaf in Mid-Iraq dismissed five senior officials only a few hours after a visit of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to its headquarters earlier today, Wednesday.

A statement of the Municipality said that the dismissal and replacement decisions received their impetus from the administrative powers granted to it in accordance with the best interest of the work.

During his visit to the municipality, al-Sadr pledged to install swift and efficient solutions to develop the work of the "foundation", in reference to the Municipality, stressing the need to hold the corrupts liable for their deeds.

The firebrand Shiite cleric said that he will dismiss the govenor of Najaf, Loay al-Yasiri, who has been at the center of contention after the public protests against him.