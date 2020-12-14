A farmer killed by an IED in Al-Alam district

Shafaq News / A local security source in Saladin said today, Monday, that an explosive device killed a farmer in the outskirts of Al-Alam district, 16 km east of Tikrit.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device detonated a farmer's vehicle at the outskirts of Rabidah sub-district, Al-Alam district, near Hamrin Mountains. The farmer died immediately."

"The security forces launched a search campaign for the perpetrators, while the farmer's body was transferred to the forensic medicine office," he added.

Saladin has been witnessing frequent IED attacks, often targeting farmers and agricultural villages.