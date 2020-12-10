Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A farmer injured in an explosion south of Baquba

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-10T13:35:52+0000
A farmer injured in an explosion south of Baquba

Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported that a farmer was seriously injured in an explosion south of Baquba.  

The source told Shafaq News agency, "an explosive device was placed on the side of an agricultural road in the village of Al-Jadida on the outskirts of Buhriz district, (7 km south of Baqubah), and exploded this afternoon, causing serious injuries to a farmer." Adding that, the security forces launched a combing campaign in the area.

Diyala's agricultural areas are witnessing constant IED attacks, often targeting farmers or security personnel.

Buhriz sub-district had been the largest stronghold of al-Qaeda, and it currently contains many ISIS dens and hideouts.

related

An Iraqi officer survives an assassination attempt west of Baqubah

Date: 2020-09-10 09:24:54
An Iraqi officer survives an assassination attempt west of Baqubah

Thwarting an attack in Baqubah

Date: 2020-09-15 12:05:19
Thwarting an attack in Baqubah

The Iraqi army destroys ISIS equipment and weapons south of Baquba

Date: 2020-11-13 09:18:49
The Iraqi army destroys ISIS equipment and weapons south of Baquba

Two consecutive Explosions in Baqubah

Date: 2020-12-03 07:49:11
Two consecutive Explosions in Baqubah