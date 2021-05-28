Report

A family that blackmailed 22 girls arrested in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-28T12:10:01+0000
A family that blackmailed 22 girls arrested in Maysan

Shafaq News / The intelligence agency announced arresting a family consisting of a young man, his mother, and her husband, on charges of blackmailing 22 girls in Maysan Governorate.

The agency said in a statement today that the accused confessed that he took an amount of 70 million Iraqi dinars from a girl in exchange for not publishing her photos on social media.

The statement added that the accused confessed that he blackmailed 22 girls in the governorate, and that he received help from his parents.

On Wednesday, an official security source told Shafaq News agency that Maysan intelligence directorate had arrested a young man who had lured more than 50 girls through social media and photographed them in inappropriate positions to blackmail them.

