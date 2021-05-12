Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A drug dealer has been ambushed in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T15:09:38+0000
A drug dealer has been ambushed in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Wednesday, that a drug dealer had been arrested in Al-Anbar Governorate.

“A drug dealer having 4000 Captagon has been ambushed in Al-Anbar by the National Security Agency detachments.”

According to the Cell, the Dealer wanted to distribute the pills in the governorate.

Iraq suffers from the flow of drugs from neighboring countries through the border crossings.

Since 2018, Iraq has cooperated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in this context.

In April, UNODC in collaboration with the Government of Iraq and the French Embassy in Iraq organized a 3-day roundtable discussions meeting within the framework of the project “Strengthening the Capacities of Iraqi law enforcement and criminal investigation services.”

The meeting was attended by the Heads of the Iraqi Anti-Narcotic Directorate, Anti-Crime Directorate and Forensics Directorate and the Iraqi International Cooperation Directorate representing different regions across Iraq.

The aim is to be fulfilled by developing a joint strategy on enhancing the capacities of the relevant Iraqi law enforcement agencies to counter illicit cross-border drug trafficking; and Strengthening the international and regional cooperation mechanisms tackling security threats related to cross-border drug trafficking.

Yet, the spread of drugs among the youth has become a serious threat to society.

related

A prominent ISIS leader was arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-27 19:12:48
A prominent ISIS leader was arrested in Al-Anbar

A joint force arrests a terrorist in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-04 17:31:12
A joint force arrests a terrorist in Al-Anbar

Authorities withdraw two security checkpoints in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-14 12:16:06
Authorities withdraw two security checkpoints in al-Anbar

Unidentified assailants injured two pedestrians in Baghdad, and six terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-05-12 10:42:26
Unidentified assailants injured two pedestrians in Baghdad, and six terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Security forces destroy 40 explosive devices and other military equipment in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-28 09:17:22
Security forces destroy 40 explosive devices and other military equipment in al-Anbar

Al-Anbar residents salute the Iraqi army units on the centenary of its establishment

Date: 2021-01-06 16:43:03
Al-Anbar residents salute the Iraqi army units on the centenary of its establishment

ISIS militants were killed in Al-Anbar, Baghdad’ vehicle is free of explosive materials

Date: 2021-01-29 13:13:46
ISIS militants were killed in Al-Anbar, Baghdad’ vehicle is free of explosive materials

Baghdad's fence: the protector of the capital and the "nightmare" of thousands of Anbari farmers

Date: 2020-11-27 20:59:47
Baghdad's fence: the protector of the capital and the "nightmare" of thousands of Anbari farmers