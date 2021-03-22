Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A drug dealer caught red-handed in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-22T10:03:37+0000
A drug dealer caught red-handed in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Al-Anbar police department arrested a drug dealer in the five-kilos area in Ramadi, the Governorate's center.

The police department said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the drug dealer was caught in possession of 19,000 Captagon pills.

The arrestee was remanded in custody in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of the Iraqi Penal code.

Observers attributed the prevalence of drugs in the southern governorate to the proximity to the Syrian borders, from which drugs are smuggled to Iraq.

related

Four terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-19 11:20:47
Four terrorists arrested in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar

Tribes in Al-Anbar Refuses the return of displaced families with ISIS ties, local official says

Date: 2020-11-24 12:56:10
Tribes in Al-Anbar Refuses the return of displaced families with ISIS ties, local official says

Three children died in a shell blast in Al-Anbar.. Coalition airforces eliminates an ISIS group

Date: 2020-08-21 20:01:51
Three children died in a shell blast in Al-Anbar.. Coalition airforces eliminates an ISIS group

A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2020-12-02 06:11:38
A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Unknown gunmen kidnap a UN engineer in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-10-25 14:00:08
Unknown gunmen kidnap a UN engineer in Al-Anbar

"Tribal custom" returns ISIS families to camps and hinders closure of displacement file in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-21 14:36:43
"Tribal custom" returns ISIS families to camps and hinders closure of displacement file in Al-Anbar

Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-01-26 21:08:39
Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Al-Anbar

Iraqi Intelligence seizes 31 ISIS rockets

Date: 2021-03-07 19:09:36
Iraqi Intelligence seizes 31 ISIS rockets