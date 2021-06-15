Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A drug addict kills his mother and sister, and two dead in brawls in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-15T13:34:12+0000
A drug addict kills his mother and sister, and two dead in brawls in Baghdad
Shafaq News/ Security forces reportedly arrested a citizen accused of killing both his mother and sister in Baghdad.

A report of Baghdad's Anti-Crime department said that the arrestee, a drug addict, burnt the house into ashes after shooting the victims to wipe out the evidence of his heinous crime.

The police report did not reveal further details.

Another source reported the death of a citizen by a knife in a brawl in the Sadr city in the east of the Iraqi capital.

In the same context, a person was shot dead in a family dispute in al-Rashidiyah in the north of Baghdad. A source said that a fistfight between children took the wrong turn when the parents, surprisingly cousins, got involved. An AK-47 was deployed in the fight afterwards, which led to the death of a person.

related

Baghdad to host a tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan next Saturday

Date: 2021-03-24 15:12:00
Baghdad to host a tripartite summit between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan next Saturday

More than 600 accused and convicted persons released in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-01 12:58:51
More than 600 accused and convicted persons released in Baghdad

A new Crime in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-16 18:41:29
A new Crime in Baghdad

Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 12:07:44
Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

JOC closes all but two bridges in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-11 19:20:25
JOC closes all but two bridges in Baghdad

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-08 19:00:24
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

An armed faction distances itself from striking the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-02 08:28:21
An armed faction distances itself from striking the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad

Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source

Date: 2021-02-12 17:43:19
Thwart attack in Baghdad, Source