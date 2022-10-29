A drone targets PKK positions in Sinjar, Source

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a new bombardement targeted the Sinjar district, west of Nineveh Governorate. A second attack within 24 hours

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "it is believed that a drone targeted the Khansour complex in Sinjar."

He did not provide details about the size of the damage or casualties.

Yesterday, a local official reported that a Turkish aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying members of the Kurdistan Workers' party north of the district

Two PKK members were killed, and three others were wounded. He added.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.