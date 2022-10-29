Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A drone targets PKK positions in Sinjar, Source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-29T13:58:38+0000
A drone targets PKK positions in Sinjar, Source

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a new bombardement targeted the Sinjar district, west of Nineveh Governorate. A second attack within 24 hours

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "it is believed that a drone targeted the Khansour complex in Sinjar."

He did not provide details about the size of the damage or casualties.

Yesterday, a local official reported that a Turkish aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying members of the Kurdistan Workers' party north of the district

Two PKK members were killed, and three others were wounded. He added.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

related

PMF is committed to Sinjar Agreement, Official

Date: 2021-02-20 06:31:44
PMF is committed to Sinjar Agreement, Official

Al-Ghanmi arrives in Sinjar for a field tour near the Syrian borders

Date: 2022-08-20 06:36:12
Al-Ghanmi arrives in Sinjar for a field tour near the Syrian borders

Child injured in an explosion in Sinjar

Date: 2022-02-07 13:49:45
Child injured in an explosion in Sinjar

YBS accuse al-Kadhimi of implementing a Turkish agenda

Date: 2022-05-03 19:20:54
YBS accuse al-Kadhimi of implementing a Turkish agenda

KPU proposes to apply the Sinjar agreement on all disputed areas

Date: 2020-10-16 16:34:31
KPU proposes to apply the Sinjar agreement on all disputed areas

After Turkey's attack on Sinjar, Locals brawl with the Ezidxan..MP blames PKK

Date: 2022-06-15 13:12:20
After Turkey's attack on Sinjar, Locals brawl with the Ezidxan..MP blames PKK

Scores injured in the Turkish attack on YBS hospital

Date: 2021-08-17 15:04:02
Scores injured in the Turkish attack on YBS hospital

ISIS claims responsibility on Thursday’s attack in the city of Al-Kadhimiya

Date: 2021-06-04 06:44:52
ISIS claims responsibility on Thursday’s attack in the city of Al-Kadhimiya