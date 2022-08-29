A drone struck Makhmur camp, causing injuries

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a drone bombed a camp in the Makhmur district between Nineveh and Erbil governorates.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone, believed to be affiliated with Turkiye, targeted a house inside the camp where members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were present, causing injuries.

It s worth noting that the camp includes hundreds of Kurdish families who have been displaced from Turkey for many years.

Ankara says that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is using the camp as a base for training its fighters and launching attacks inside Turkish territory.

In recent months, ISIS carried out many operations in the Makhmur district, including setting up fake points, kidnapping civilians and members of the security forces, and attacking villages and villagers.