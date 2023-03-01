A drone kills a PKK leader in Sinjar, Source

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, airstrikes struck the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Sinjar district of Nineveh Governorate. Two security sources told Shafaq News Agency.

A source reported that Turkish drones targeted a vehicle carrying PKK members near the Sinjar police station, killing all fighters, including a prominent leader.

The other source did not confirm that the drones belong to Ankara but said there are casualties.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

Since the first incidents between Turkey and the Kurdish militants more than three decades ago, about 40,000 lives have been lost.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to "ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers."

In 2022, Ankara launched "Operation Claw Lock" to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.