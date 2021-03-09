A driver and a soldier demonstrated the great Iraqi spirit during Pope Francis's Visit

Shafaq News / Irish journalist, Colm Flynn, of the international Catholic television network EWT and BBC admired "the great kindness" of the Iraqis, posting a video clip of a scene that happened with the British BBC working group in charge of covering Pope Francis's visit to Iraq.

Flynn said that the BBC's cameraman Alexey, liked the Iraqi driver's ring, who immediately took it off and decided to gift it to Alexey.

He said, "The kindness and warmth of the Iraqi people we met just never ended. Before getting off the bus at the airport, our cameraman Alexey admired the driver’s ring. In return, he took it off and tried to gift it to him."

"I slipped outside the church when the Pope was speaking to meet some of the locals. I thought I was about to get in trouble when an army man approached me but then he offered me tea", he added.

Flynn documented the moment he boarded the plane in which Pope Francis headed back to Rome and commented, "The Iraqi sun is shining brightly down on us as we board the papal flight bound for Roma. What a beautiful spirit we have seen in the Iraqi people and their country. Thank you so much."