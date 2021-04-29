A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

Shafaq News / A security source in Al-Anbar Police Command revealed, on Thursday, that Intelligence and Counter-terrorism department in Al-Qaim district had dismantled a belt and an explosive device after a dispute between the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) over an operation.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Intelligence was received from Al-Qaim Department that a terrorist, on a motorcycle, would transport an explosive device and an explosive belt to another terrorist.

Surveillance cameras showed that the explosives were placed near Al-Qaim General Hospital.

Therefore, the joint force of the Iraqi Army and PMF set up an ambush today at dawn to arrest the second terrorist who will deliver the explosives, but it was cancelled due to a dispute between leaders in the Army and PMF.

The source stated, "The director of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Al-Qaim dismantled the belt and the explosive."